RBI assistant prelims 2017: Topic-wise tips for numerical ability

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assistant preliminary examination is a national-level exam conducted annually to recruit candidates for posts of assistant in various offices of India’s apex bank. The RBI assistant preliminary examination is scheduled on November 27 and 28, 2017. As most of you would be almost completing your revision for the exam, here are a few tips for you that might help.

Exam pattern and syllabus

The numerical ability section will have 35 questions of 35 marks. The syllabus for this section includes:

•Number series

•Data interpretation

•Averages

•Profit and loss

•Time and work

•Data sufficiency

•Simplification /approximation

•Quadratic equations

•Time and distance

•Partnership

•Ratio and proportion

Study materials

For the numerical ability section, it is very important to have a clear understanding of the basics. Therefore, go through the NCERT books (Class 6 to 12) thoroughly to get a strong hold over basics. You can refer to RS Agarwal’s Quantitative Aptitude which is widely recommended by successful candidates of previous years. Few other recommended books and study resources are:

•Quantitative Aptitude Test by NK Singh

•Kiran’s Textbook of Quickest Mathematics

•Important Quant Formulae Flash Cards

•Quantitative Ability Daily Quiz

Topic-wise tips

1.Number series

Expect about five questions from this topic. The level of questions is generally easy to moderate and, therefore, you can choose to attempt these questions first.

Two types of questions are generally asked from this topic – either to find out missing number or the wrong number in the given series.

Practice a number of series questions to identify patterns. Few common patterns are square, square root, cube, prime number, geometric series etc.

2.Data interpretation

Expect five to 10 questions from this topic. The level of questions is generally easy to moderate.

Understand the concepts of percentage, ratio and proportion and average in depth. Learn tables and practice short tricks. Always read the instructions carefully for data interpretation questions.

3.Simplification and approximation

Expect 10-15 questions from this topic and the level of questions will be easy to moderate.

Master the basic rules of B.O.D.M.A.S. Practice as many tests you can to improve your calculation speed.

Here are some tricks which can be useful.

•Multiplying a 2-digit number by a 2-digit number (Example numbers: AB, CD)

Step 1: BD (write only the unit’s digit and carry the rest)

Step 2: AD + BC + carry over (cross multiply and add, write a single digit and carry the rest)

Step 3: AC + carry over (write the complete number)

Example: 29, 53

Step 1: 9×3=27 (Write 7 and 2 is carried over)

Step 2: 2×3+9×5+2 (carried over) =53 (Write 3 and 5 is carried over)

Step 3: 2×5+5 (carried over) = 15 (write 15)

Answer: 1537

•Multiplying a 3-digit number by a 3-digit number (Example numbers: ABC, DEF)

Step 1: CF (Write only the unit’s digit and carry the rest)

Step 2: BF + CE + carried over (Write only the unit’s digit and carry the rest)

Step 3: AF + CD + BE + carried over (Write only the unit’s digit and carry the rest)

Step 4: AE + BD + carried over (Write only the unit’s digit and carry the rest)

Step 5: AD + carried over (Write the complete number)

4.Quadratic Equations

Expect 0-5 questions from this topic of easy to moderate level.

Understand the basic concepts, factorisation techniques and short tricks that will come handy for this section.

5.Miscellaneous

Expect about 10-15 questions from topics like average, percentage, profit and loss, time and work, mixture and allegation and more. The level of questions will be typically from moderate to difficult.

Get a clear understanding of all basic arithmetic concepts. Practice as many tests you can from these topics to score as much as possible.

Time management is crucial in every competitive exam. While practising for the numerical ability section of RBI assistant, you need to keep an eye on the time spent. Try to improve your calculation speed. Include calculation in your daily life, practice mental math, memorise multiplication, square and cubes tables. Also, learn Vedic math tricks and short-cuts to solve problems.

The author is the CEO and cofounder at Oliveboard, an online preparation portal for MBA, banking and government exams.