RBI assistant prelims exam 2016: Scores and cut-off marks released

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday issued the scores and cut–off marks of preliminary online examination held for recruitment of assistants 2016 on its official website. The examinations was held on December 24 and the results were declared on December 29.

Read more

Steps to check scores and cut–off marks of preliminary exam:

1) Visit RBI’s official website

2) Click on the link for ‘Mark sheet and cut – off marks of preliminary examination held for recruitment of assistants – 2016’ on top of the page

3) Centre wise/Category wise cut off in respect of the preliminary examination can be viewed

4) Click on the link for ‘Mark sheet and cut – off marks of Preliminary examination held for Recruitment of Assistants – 2016’ in blue on the new page to go to the login page

5) Enter your registration number/roll number and password / DOB (dd-mm-yy format) on the login page that opens

6) Enter the captcha code and click on login

7) Candidate’s scores will be displayed

8) Take a print out for future reference

Or click here to directly go to the login page

The last date to see scores is January 24, 2017. The main online examination will be conducted in third/ fourth week of January. Only candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will be allowed to appear in the main exam.