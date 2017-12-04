RBI assistant prelims result 2017: Know how to check

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to declare the results of its preliminary online examination for the recruitment of assistants conducted in the last week of November any time now.

The recruitment notification said that the preliminary exams’ result will be declared in December.

Steps to check the result of the preliminary exam after declaration:

1) Visit RBI’s official website

2) Click on link for opportunities @RBI

3) Click on link for results under current vacancies

4) Click on link for result of online preliminary examination for the post of assistant - 2017’ to go to login page

5) Enter required details on login page

6) Click submit

7) Result will be displayed

8) Take print out and download it on computer

The preliminary exams were held on November 27 and 28. Candidates who cleared the preliminary exam will be allowed to appear in the main online test.

The main exam will be conducted tentatively on December 20.