Want to join NDA? Register for the 2017 exam now

India’s top defence institute, the National Defence Academy, which takes you on the career path to the Army, Navy and Air Force has started registrations for the NDA exam 2017.

Conducted twice a year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), NDA 1 will be held on April 23 and NDA 2 on September 10 this year. To apply, find the registration forms here.

Forms are available in two parts. In Part 1 you have to fill in basic information such as age, name etc. Part 2 requires the registration number you get after submission of basic details. You can submit applications online at www.upsconline.nic.in, where detailed instructions are available. Read the instructions before making any entry or selecting options.

The last date to submit the forms is February 10, 2017.