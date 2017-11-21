Restrain kids from outdoor activities: Delhi government

The Delhi government on Tuesday appealed to all parents to restrain their children from taking part in outdoor activities due to severe air pollution.

The Directorate of Education asked the heads of all city schools to tell parents about the “worrisome air pollution situation prevailing in and across Delhi” and to “restrain their children from undertaking outdoor activities”.

“Outdoor activities and exposure in polluted conditions could have long term detrimental effects on health of children. Therefore, parents may be requested to adopt preventive approach to safeguard their child’s health,” the circular said.

The advisory was issued after the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) asked the Education Department on November 8 to appeal to parents to restrain children from indulging in outdoor activities as long as severe pollution condition persists.