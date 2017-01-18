RPSC RAS/RTS mains exam 2016 admit card released, download them here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the admit card of RAS/RTS mains examination 2016 that will be held on January 28 and 29.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the link provided in the press note regarding admit cards on the commission’s official website.

Steps to download admit card:

1) Go to RPSC’s official website

2) Click on link for ‘Press note regarding download of admit card for RAS/RTS mains exam 2016’

3) Click on link provided in the page where the admit card has been uploaded

4) Enter application ID, date of birth and select the exam name on the login page that opens

5) Click on proceed

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on computer

Read more

If you don’t know application ID

1) Click on the link for ‘Get application status’ on the bottom left of the login page

2) Select search mode

3) Key in Token/Transaction number or registered mobile number and date of birth as required

4) Click on search

5) Your application ID will be displayed on the screen

6) Note it down and follow the process as explained above

Or click here to directly go to the login page or here to directly go to the login page to get application ID.

Check the admit card for exam centre details and time of the exam. Candidates must bring their admit card, a passport size photo and their original photo ID card to the centre. They must reach the centre an hour before the exam begins.

Note: Don’t carry wrist watch, mobile or any other electronic item to the examination centre. Only for the second paper candidates can carry non-programmable, soundless, battery-operated pocket calculator. Visit RPSC’s official website regularly for latest updates.