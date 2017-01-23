 RAS/RTS mains examination 2016 postponed: RPSC | education$career | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 23, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

RAS/RTS mains examination 2016 postponed: RPSC

education Updated: Jan 23, 2017 16:23 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has postponed the RAS/RTS mains examination 2016.(Praful Gangurde/HT file)

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has postponed the RAS/RTS Comb. Comp. mains examination 2016. The examination was to be held on January 28 and 29, 2017.

Read more

According to a press note issued by the RPSC on Monday, RAS/RTS mains examination 2016, which was to be held on January 28, 29, 2017, has been postponed in view of the order passed by the honorable high court on the writ petition (no. 1645/2016) in the matter related to special backward category.

The RPSC had on January 17, 2017 issued the admit card for the examination.

Note: Visit RPSC’s official website regularly for latest updates.

tags

more from education

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<