RAS/RTS mains examination 2016 postponed: RPSC

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has postponed the RAS/RTS Comb. Comp. mains examination 2016. The examination was to be held on January 28 and 29, 2017.

According to a press note issued by the RPSC on Monday, RAS/RTS mains examination 2016, which was to be held on January 28, 29, 2017, has been postponed in view of the order passed by the honorable high court on the writ petition (no. 1645/2016) in the matter related to special backward category.

The RPSC had on January 17, 2017 issued the admit card for the examination.

Note: Visit RPSC’s official website regularly for latest updates.