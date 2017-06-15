RPSC Sr Teacher GR II Exam 2017: Answer key released, raise objections from June 17

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys of Senior (Sr) Teacher Grade II 2011 examination on its official website. The examinations were held on May 27 and May 28, 2017.

The answer keys have been released for General Knowledge (GK), Maths, English, Science, Social science examinations.

Steps to check answer keys of senior Teacher Grade II - 2011 exam from the official website:

1) Go to the official website of RPSC

2) Under the News and Events section, there are separate links for answer keys of each subject

3) Click on the relevant link to go to the pdf page containing the answer key for that subject

4) Take a print-out

The commission has also released a press note for filing objection to the answer keys.

Candidates can raise their objections online to the answer keys from June 17 to midnight of June 19 by paying the required fees (Rs 100 per question) through the commission’s website. The question papers of the exam are available on the commission’s website.

Note: Check Rajasthan Public Service Commission website regularly for latest updates.