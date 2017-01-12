RRB NTPC stage 2 (CBT) exam admit card: Download from Jan 13

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will issue the final ecall letter for candidates appearing in the second stage computer-based test (CBT) for various NTPC (graduate) category examination 2016 on its regional websites from Friday.

The board, in a notification issued earlier, had said that e-call letters or admit cards with test centre name and address will be issued four days before the date of the exam that will be held on January 17, 18 and 19.

Candidates, who have to appear on January 17, will be able to download their admit card on January 13, those appearing on January 18 will be able to download it on January 14 and those who will take the test on January 19 will be able to download it on January 15.

Steps to download admit card:

1) Go to the RRB’s regional website from where you will appear

2) Click on ‘link for downloading of e-call letters for 2nd stage exam’

3) Login with your registration number (User ID) and date of birth in dd/mm/yyyy format (password)

4) Your ecall letter will be displayed

5) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Candidates must carry their final eadmit card to the examination centre. The RRB had earlier issued preliminary call letters for the purpose of making travel arrangements for the candidates.

Those who cleared the first stage of the exam, held between March and May, have been called for the second stage.

The online written exams to fill 18,252 vacancies in various technical and non-technical posts of the RRB were held across the country between March-May. About 92 lakh aspirants applied for the exam.

The advertisement (CEN 03/2015) regarding the exam, published in December 2015, sought to recruit people for various posts, including assistant station master, clerk, goods guard, typist, apprentice and junior accounts assistant.