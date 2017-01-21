RRB NTPC stage 2 exam: Check answer keys, raise objections from Jan 24

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release the answer keys, candidates’ response and question papers of the second stage examination (CBT) on their websites on January 24, 2017.

According to a notification issued by RRB on Friday, candidates will be able to view the answer keys, candidates’ response and the question papers until January 30, 2017. They can also print their question papers. Candidates can also raise their objections to the question(s) and answer key(s) between January 24 -30, 2017.

The board has said that it will examine the objections raised before processing of the result. However, the decision of the Railway Recruitment Boards in this regard will be final and binding.

About 3 lakh candidates, who had cleared the first stage of the exam were called for the second stage.

The examination is being conducted to fill 18,252 vacancies in various technical and non-technical posts of RRB. About 92 lakh aspirants had applied for the first stage of the examination.

The advertisement (CEN 03/2015) regarding the exam, published in December 2015, sought to recruit people for various posts, including assistant station master, clerk, goods guard, typist, apprentice and junior accounts assistant.

Note: Please keep visiting RRB’s websites regularly for the updates regarding schedule of aptitude test/typing skill test.