RRB NTPC stage 2 exam: Check answer keys, raise objections now

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the answer keys, candidates’ response and question papers of the second stage examination (CBT) on its regional websites on Tuesday.

Candidates can view the answer keys, candidates’ response and the question papers until January 30, 2017. They can also print their question papers. Candidates can also raise their objections to the question(s) and answer key(s) between January 24-30, 2017.

Steps to check answer keys and raise objection/s:

1) Go to official website of Indian Railways

2) Click on recruitment at the top of the page

3) Click on the link for the regional website as desired

4) Click on the link ‘to view and raise Objections, if any, regarding Question Paper & Answer Key of 2nd stage NTPC (Graduate) Exam (CBT) against CEN 03/2015’ to go to the login page

5) Enter required details (User id is your registration number and password is your date of birth (dd/mm/yyyy) as entered during online application stage)

6) You can see the answer keys, your response and question papers here

7) You can raise objection/s, if any, from here too

Or click here to directly go to the login page.

The board has said that it will examine the objections raised before processing of the result. However, the decision of the Railway Recruitment Boards in this regard will be final and binding.

About 3 lakh candidates, who had cleared the first stage of the exam were called for the second stage.

The examination is being conducted to fill 18,252 vacancies in various technical and non-technical posts of RRB. About 92 lakh aspirants had applied for the first stage of the examination.

The advertisement (CEN 03/2015) regarding the exam, published in December 2015, sought to recruit people for various posts, including assistant station master, clerk, goods guard, typist, apprentice and junior accounts assistant.

Note: Please keep visiting RRB’s websites regularly for the updates regarding schedule of aptitude test/typing skill test.