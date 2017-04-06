SBI PO 2017 pre-exam training call letters to be issued soon

The State Bank Of India (SBI) will soon issue the pre-examination training call letter for SC/ST/Religious Minority community candidates, who have applied in response to Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment notification 2017, and opted to avail the training at their own cost. The recruitment notification for 2,313 Probationary Officers in the state-run bank was issued on February 6, 2017.

An indicative list of training centres are: Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Akola, Allahabad, Asansol, Aurangabad, Bareilly, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhopal, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dibrugarh, Ernakulam, Gangtok, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, NewDelhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Purnea, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Silchar, Siliguri, Shillong, Srinagar, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada. The Bank may add additional centres or may delete some indicated for training.

Candidates can download their call letter for training by entering their registration number and password/date of birth on the login page provided on bank’s website. No hard copy of the call letter will be sent by post.

Interested candidates would need to go through a selection process which includes a preliminary and main examination followed by group exercises and interview.

The online registration process began on February 7 and continued until March 6, 2017.

The first stage of recruitment or the online preliminary examination will be held on April 29, 30 and May 6 and 7, 2017. The results of the preliminary examination will be declared on May 17, 2017. The online main exam will be held on June 4, 2017 and its result will be declared on June 19, 2017. The group exercises and interview will be held July 10, 2017 onwards, and the results will be declared on August 5, 2017.

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the SBI website www.sbi.co.in/careers for details and latest updates.