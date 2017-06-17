SBI PO Mains 2017 result declaration postponed: Official notification

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday deferred the declaration of results of the main examination for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) in the state-run bank. The results were tentatively expected on June 19. The examination was held on June 4, 2017.

A notification issued by the SBI on its official website on Saturday said, “The result of Main Examination held on 4th June 2017 for recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India, which was tentatively scheduled to be declared on 19.06.2017, is under process and will be declared at a later date.”

Candidates who clear the main examination will be called for group exercises and interview.

The group exercises and interview are likely to be held July 10, 2017 onwards, and the results are expected to be declared on August 5, 2017.

The recruitment notification for 2,313 probationary officers in the state-run bank was issued on February 6, 2017. The online registration process for the exam began on February 7 and continued until March 6, 2017.

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the SBI website www.sbi.co.in/careers for details and latest updates.