SBI PO Mains Result 2017: Know where to check

The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to declare the results of main examination for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) in the state-run bank on its official website on Monday, June 19. The examination was held on June 4.

Candidates can check their SBI PO Main exam results by clicking on the highlighted part in this line after they are declared. Go to the latest announcement section and click on the dot for recruitment of probationary officers.

Candidates who had clear the preliminary exam, the results for which were declared on May 18. were called for the online main examination held on June 4.

Group exercises and interview will be conducted for those who clear the main examination.

The group exercises and interview will be held July 10, 2017 onwards, and the results will be declared on August 5, 2017.

The recruitment notification for 2,313 probationary officers in the state-run bank was issued on February 6, 2017. The online registration process for the exam began on February 7 and continued until March 6, 2017.

