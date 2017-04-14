SBI PO Prelims 2017: Admit card released, download them here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card of preliminary examination for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) in the state-run bank on its official website. The online preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on April 29, 30 and May 6 and 7, 2017.

Click here to go to the login page to download your call letter. Enter your registration number, password/date of birth and captcha code (as in the image) and click on login. Your call letter will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and save it on your computer. No hard copy of the call letter will be sent by post. The admit card will be available for download until May 7.

The bank has also released a ‘Acquaint yourself booklet’ which can be accessed by clicking here. The booklet will provide you detailed information about the probationary officers’ recruitment exam in the State Bank of India. It contains information pertaining to various aspects of the online exam and describes the kind of test that will be given in the examination. The assessment will be done online. Candidates should study the booklet carefully as it will help them prepare for the exam.

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre. He must bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Adhar/PAN card/Driving Licence/Voter’s card/Bank passbook with duly attested photograph/Identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer along with the admit card. The identity proof should be submitted at the time of examination.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be called for the main examination. Group exercises and interview will be conducted for those who clear the main examination.

The results of the preliminary examination will be declared on May 17, 2017. The online main exam will be held on June 4, 2017 and its result will be declared on June 19, 2017. The group exercises and interview will be held July 10, 2017 onwards, and the results will be declared on August 5, 2017.

The recruitment notification for 2,313 probationary officers in the state-run bank was issued on February 6, 2017. The online registration process for the exam began on February 7 and continued until March 6, 2017.

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the SBI website www.sbi.co.in/careers for details and latest updates.