SC asks Tamil Nadu to start counselling for medical seats as per NEET

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to start counselling for admissions for MBBS and BDS seats in the state based on the NEET merit list and complete the process by September 4.

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra directed the state government to initiate the admission process after the Centre told the court that it was not in favour of the recent ordinance passed by Tamil Nadu to exempt it from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by six students seeking a direction to the state government to conduct counselling for the medical seats solely on the basis of the merit list prepared on the basis of NEET marks.

The apex court had on August 17 put on hold till August 22, the counselling for the medical seats in state asking the MCI and the state government to find a balanced solution to deal with the interests of state board students and those who cleared NEET.

The plea had alleged that the Tamil Nadu ministers were bargaining with the central government for presidential assent for their proposed ordinance to exempt the Tamil Nadu students from NEET as a “quid pro quo for supporting the NDA candidates for the Presidential and Vice Presidential polls.