Scholarships announced for women in technology

New Delhi Adobe India on Thursday announced its Women in Technology Scholarship Programme aimed at recognising extraordinary students in the fields of science and engineering.

The registrations for the programme commenced from Thursday.

“Adobe India’s Women in Technology Scholarship Programme is a platform for female students in the field of technology to demonstrate their exceptional skills and get a chance to contribute in an environment that thrives on innovation,” Abdul Jaleel, vice president, People Resources India, Adobe, said.

According to Adobe India, the winners of the programme will have an opportunity to pursue an internship with the company next year.

Adobe will also sponsor tuition fees for the remainder of the award recipients’ university education across BTech, MTech or dual degrees, for up to two years.

All Indian female citizen students, who are currently enrolled at an Indian university for the 2017-2018 academic year, are eligible to apply for the programme.