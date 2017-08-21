Self-preparation helps more aspirants crack IIT entrance

Contrary to popular perception, more students who studied by themselves qualify for JEE Advanced than those who crack it through coaching.

The trend from this year’s JEE (Advanced) results were analysed by IIT-Madras. The analysis shows that this year 50% students,5,443, out of the 10,998 who got admission to IIT studied on their own.

Compared to this, 47% students (5,083) had undergone coaching. The remaining 3% either took private tutorials or correspondence courses etc.

Last year too, students who opted for self-study, fared better than those who undertook coaching. A total of 52.37% students who prepared for the examination on their own were admitted compared to the 44.34% who took to coaching.

The analysis also studied several other aspects associated with the parents of students.

The analysis also revealed that 89% of those who qualified, came from urban India and only 11% from rural areas.

The report also provides figures related to the occupation of the students’ parents. About 15,000 students were wards of government employees.

Rajasthan, which is known for its IIT coaching centres, has contributed the maximum number of students this year (1,711) followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,450).

A total of 5,994 students attended CBSE affiliated schools. An analysis of the educational qualification of parents whose children qualified for admission to IITs and other centrally funded institutions showed that a total of 19,647 were graduates, 11,965 were post-graduates, 1,814 were illiterate and 7,734 has cleared their matriculation.

“Students were asked to share information as to how they prepared for the exam and their responses were recorded. A number of students felt that coaching follows a set pattern of teaching and is not able to cater to everyone’s need so many opted for self-study,” said a senior official.

Experts backed the theory that coaching centres generally follow a one-size-fits-all teaching policy.

Students prefer studying on their own compared to this system, they added.