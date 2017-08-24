SI exam paper leak case: UP STF arrests 7 members of a gang

Seven members of a gang allegedly involved in leaking a question paper of the online examination for sub-inspectors (SI) last month have been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police.

The online examination for SI recruitment was organised by UP Police recruitment board from July 7 to July 31 at 97 centres across the state. The test, however, was cancelled after the question paper was leaked on July 24 on social media platforms of WhatsApp, Facebook etc.

A case in this regard was registered at cyber crime police station in the state capital.

We have arrested seven persons for their involvement in the question paper leak, Amitabh Yash, IG, STF told reporters in Lucknow.

During the probe, it was found that Rs 10 lakh was charged by the gang who used to install remote access tools in computers of examination centres to solve the papers, he said.

It was also found that a Mumbai-based firm which was hired by the police to conduct the examinations lacked necessary online security measures and ignored physical, administrative and technical counter measures.

“A security audit of all recruitments made by the company is underway,” Yash said, adding efforts are on to arrest the kingpin of the gang.