Hackers have got to websites connected to IIT Madras. The problem was detected early in the morning on December 29 in auxiliary sites maintained by different centres, labs and student bodies at the institute. The main website of IITM was not touched.

The affected sites were taken down and subsequently restored.

A statement from IITM said the institute was examining the vulnerabilities that led to the hacking of the sites and was taking steps to address them.