SOL students unhappy over library diktat, DUSU President offers support

When a notice outside the Delhi University Central Library’s entrance stated ‘SOL students not allowed’, most students from School of Open Learning (SOL) raised objections and quite a few felt it’s a discriminatory move that hinders their right to education.

DV Singh, librarian, DU Central Library mentioned in a statement that the library was never open for the SOL students as they often park themselves to prepare for their competitive exams, thus occupying the maximum space. The library administration has also mentioned that the notice was put up recently, to avoid any confusion about who is allowed to access the library.

SOL students, however, have a different story to share. “We do use the library, but that’s also because many of us prefer it over the SOL library. Nobody can be barred from studying in a library, even if the space is an issue. By doing so, they are taking away our right to education,” says Radhika Yadav, a second year SOL student.

Another student, on the condition of anonymity, says, “The library is a big issue because that’s one of the few places where we can actually sit and study with full concentration. SOL has many issues when it comes to provision of study material, number of classes and now even the library. We don’t need more issues now to divert us from our focus on studying. But, if this continues, we will seek the help of Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) - who is already helping us with our other grievances.”

DUSU president Rocky Tuseed (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Rocky Tuseed, President of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), has expressed his disappointment over the diktat: “I am very disappointed. This cannot be tolerated. How can the university stop the students from studying? We will be making a demand for a 24X7 library for DU students, whether they are college regulars or SOL students.”

“SOL has a multi-storey library available for students in the SOL premises, but if the students have any difficulty accessing certain study material that’s usually available in the Central Library, then DUSU will provide it to the students and resolve the issue with the administration.”

Follow @htTweets for more