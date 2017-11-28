SSC answer key for selection posts IV/2017 released, check and raise objections now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the tentative answer key for selection posts under phase-IV/2017 on its official website.

The commission had conducted the written examination in computer based mode in all the regional headquarters in respect of 155 categories of selection posts under phase-IV recruitment on November 5 (Matriculation level posts), November 15 (10+2 or higher secondary level posts) and November 18 (graduate & above level posts).

Steps to check the answer key:

1) Visit SSC’s the official website

2) Click on link for “Tentative Answer keys for Selection Posts under Phase - IV/2017”

3) Click on link at the bottom of the notification that reads: Link for Tentative Answer Key for Selection Posts

4) Click on ‘Click here’ on new page

5) Click on raise objections (in yellow) on the new page

6) Select exam code on login page, enter roll number and date of birth and click on ‘Click’

Or Click on the links below to go to the login page:

Computer Based Examination for Matriculation Level Posts, 2017: Login

Computer Based Examination for Higher Secondary Level Posts: Login

Computer Based Examination for Graduate & above Level Posts: Login

Candidates can also raise objections through the same window. Candidates may log in using their same user ID and password used during the examination and submit representations, if any, from November 28 to 5pm on November 30.

A fee of Rs 100 for every answer has to be paid for raising objections. Representation received after the due date will not be taken up.