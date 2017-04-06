SSC CBT for matriculation and 10+2 level posts: Answer keys released, raise objections now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys of written examination in computer based mode for Selection Posts for matriculation and 10+2 (higher secondary) level posts on its official website. The examination was held on March 26, 2017.

Click here to go to the login page to check the answer keys. Select the exam code, roll number and date of birth and click on click. The answer keys will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the answer keys and save it on your computer for future reference.

Candidates can raise objection/s to the answer key/s from April 6 to 5pm on April 8, 2017 on payment of Rs 100 per answer. Any representation received after the due date will not be entertained. Enter the same user id and password which were used during the examination to login to raise objection or submit representation.