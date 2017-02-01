SSC CGL 2016: Tier III examination postponed, fresh date announced

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-III Examination, 2016 on March 19, 2017. The Tier III examination was tentatively scheduled to be held on March 5.

SSC issued a notification in this regard on its official website on Wednesday.

The tentative date for declaration of CGL Tier II examination is February 28, 2017.

Earlier, SSC published the tentative answer keys and candidates’ response sheet for the CGL Tier II examination and re-examination 2016 on its official website.

The commission had conducted the CGL Tier II examination from November 30 to December 2, 2016 and the re-examination on January 12 and 13, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also extended the last date for receipt of applications for MultiTasking (non-technical) Staff Examination, 2016 by two days (From 5pm on Feb 1, 2017 to 5pm on February 3, 2017).

Note: For latest news and updates visit SSC’s official website.