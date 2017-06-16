SSC CGL 2017 application form filling date extended, apply quickly now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday extended the last date for filling the online application forms for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, till 5pm on June 19, 2017.

Earlier, the last date for receipt of application was June 16, 2017.

In a notification issued on Friday, the commission said that they are extending the date for applying because some of the applicants faced technical problems in filling online application forms for CGLE, 2017 during the last two days.

Talking about the payments of fee made through challans, the commission further said in cases where challans have been generated by the applicants before 5pm on June 19, they can make the payment to the designated Branches of SBI using this challan within the working hours of the bank upto June 21.

The examination is held for filling up different categories of posts in various ministries/departments/organisations.

The CGL 2017 Tier 1 examination will be held online from August 1 to August 20. The Tier 2 examination will be held on November 10 and November 11. The Tier 3 examination (descriptive type) will be conducted on January 21, 2018 while the Tier 4 (skill test) will be held in February.

The number of vacancies to be filled through this examination will be intimated in the due course.

Candidates can apply in online mode only at www.ssconline.nic.in. Candidates must go through the notification to know requirements for applying like educational qualification, age etc and satisfy themselves that they are eligible before filling the application. The commission will not undertake detailed scrutiny of applications for the eligibility at the time of examination.

To know details of the post, eligibility conditions like age, essential qualification, centres of examination, syllabus, mode of selection etc, candidates should go through the recruitment notification.

The examination will comprise of a computer based examination for Tier-I and Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II, Paper-III and paper-IV), written descriptive examination for Tier-III and CPT/DEST/Document verification for Tier-IV. Questions in Paper-I will be of 10th standard level, Paper-II of 10+2 level and Paper-III of graduation level.

Application fee: Candidates (who are not exempted) will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 100 through State Bank of India only either in the form of challan, generated on line, or through SBI Net Banking. Payment can also be made through any Credit or Debit Card. Fee once paid will not be refunded.

There is a single application form for the examination. Candidates, declared qualified by the commission for admission to the (Tier-II) examination, will not have to apply again.

Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.