SSC CGL Tier 1 2017 final answer key released, check it now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the final answer key of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I examination 2017 held from August 5 to 24.

Steps to check the final answer key:

1) Visit the official website of SSC

2) Click on the link “Combined Recruitment of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-1) Examination, 2017-Uploading of final Answer Keys alongwith Question Papers(s)”

3) Click on the link for final answer key

4) Enter your roll number and password

5) Choose exam date and click on submit

6) Answer key and question paper will be displayed on screen

7) Take a printout and save it on your computer

SSC on November 7 declared the marks of candidates of CGL Tier-I examination 2017. The commission declared the result of the exam on October 30. The answer key will be available for viewing until 5pm on December 22, 2017.



Note: Visit the official website of SSC regularly for latest news and updates.