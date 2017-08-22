SSC CGL Tier 1: Commission issues notification, check it here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday issued a notification regarding the conduct of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination, 2017 on its official website.

The commission said the CGL Tier 1 examination is being held for 30,26,599 registered candidates between August 5 and Aug 23, 2017. Till August 21, the commission conducted the exam for 37 out of 43 batches, in which 14,02,331 out of 26,63,073 registered candidates appeared, which is an average attendance of 52.66%.

The commission further said that no major untoward incident has not taken in the exam place till date. SSC further informed that it has registered criminal cases against three candidates indulging in exam related malpractices viz. two cases of impersonation and one case of cheating (and not leakage of paper as reported by one local newspaper in Jaipur). The commission has assured that strict action will be taken against these three candidates.

About Tier 1 exam:

The Tier-i exam is computer based and carries 100 questions of total 200 marks and candidates have to complete it in one hour. The paper is divided into four parts: A, B, C and D with 25 questions each. Part A has questions on general intelligence and reasoning, part B on general awareness, part C on quantitative aptitude and part D on English comprehension. There is negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

Preparation of merit list:

The Tier 1 exam is held to select candidates for Tier-II exam. Marks of the Tier-I exam will be taken into account for final ranking for selecting candidates for the Computer Proficiency Tests/ Data Entry Skill Test and also for final selection.

The merit will be prepared on overall performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III. However, candidates will need to qualify all the tiers separately.

The SSC conducts CGL exams to fill up different categories of posts in various ministries, departments, and organisations in the government.