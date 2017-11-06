SSC CGL Tier 1 marks 2017 released, check it here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the marks of those who appeared in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I examination 2017 held from August 5 to 24 at various centres across the country.

The commission declared the result of the CGL Tier 1 exam on October 30. The marks of candidates of all the nine regions have been declared separately.

The commission has also issued the marks of those candidates who have failed to clear the Tier-I exam. The Tier-I exam was attempted by 15,43,418 candidates.

Candidates can check marks at the bottom of the page. The link for marks of candidates for Northern region and North Western region is not opening due to heavy traffic.

The admit cards for Tier II exam will be uploaded on the commission’s regional websites approximately 10 days before it begins.

Note: Visit SSC’s official website for latest updates.