SSC CGL Tier II exam: Check answer keys and raise objections here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the tentative answer keys and candidates’ response sheet for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II examination and re-examination 2016 on its official website.

The commission had conducted the CGL Tier II examination from November 30 to December 2, 2016 and the re-examination on January 12 and 13, 2017.

Steps to check the tentative answer keys and response sheet:

1) Log on to the commission’s official website

2) Click on the link, ‘Notice with regards to the challenges for CGLE-2016 (Tier-II)’

3) Click on the link at the bottom of the page, ‘Link for candidates’ response sheet, correct answer and submission of representations’

4) Click on the link at the bottom of the new page that opens to go to the log in page

5) Log in with required details (User Id and Password which were used during the examination)

6) Candidates’ response sheet and tentative answer keys can be viewed on the screen

5) Take a printout

Or click here to directly go to the log-in page.

Representation against the answers may be submitted through this system only. It may be submitted online by 5pm on January 27, 2017 on payment of Rs 100 per answer. Any representations received after this will not be entertained.

Note: For latest news and updates visit SSC’s official website.