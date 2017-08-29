SSC CHSL 2015 final result declared, check it here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the final result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2015 for the recruitment of data entry operator, postal assistant /sorting assistant and lower division clerk (LDC) on its official website. The final result has been prepared on the basis of document verification of the candidates.

Earlier on June 30, the commission had declared the name of 12,991 candidates who qualified, for the post of data entry operator and 16,609 candidates who qualified for the posts of postal assistant/ sorting assistant and LDCs, for document verification.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here.

The commission has also issued a write-up about the result, which gives category-wise break-up of the candidates selected for data entry operator (Preference D), postal assistant/sorting assistant (Preference P) and lower division clerk (Preference L).

The write-up also tells about the methods applied in cases where more than one candidate secured equal aggregate marks. It also reveals category-wise break-up of the candidates selected for different posts against the vacancies reported and lowest marks secured by candidates selected against each post.

Note: Marks of the candidates will be uploaded on the commission’s website shortly. Visit the official website of SSC to check the latest news and updates about the examination.