SSC CHSL 2015: Marks of candidates released, check it now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the marks of candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2015 for the recruitment of data entry operator, postal assistant /sorting assistant and lower division clerk (LDC) on its official website.

The Commission (SSC) had on August 28 declared the final result of the examination.

Earlier on June 30, the commission had declared the name of 12,991 candidates who qualified, for the post of data entry operator and 16,609 candidates who qualified for the posts of postal assistant/ sorting assistant and LDCs, for document verification.

The commission had also issued a write-up about the result, which gave category-wise break-up of the candidates selected for data entry operator (Preference D), postal assistant/sorting assistant (Preference P) and lower division clerk (Preference L).

