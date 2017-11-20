SSC CHSL recruitment exam 2017: Notification issued, apply now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2017 on its official website to fill approximately 3,259 posts.

There are 898 vacancies for lower divisional clerk/junior secretariat assistant, 2,359 for postal assistant/sorting assistant and two vacancies for data entry operator.

The computer-based objective type Tier-I examination will be held tentatively from March 4 to March 26, 2018. The Tier II exam (descriptive paper) will be held tentatively on July 8, 2018.

The application process will continue until December 18.

Candidates should check the eligibility and other details carefully before applying for a certain post.

Exam scheme

Paper 1 will be of 200 marks and 100 questions will have to be answered in one hour. The candidates will get 25 questions of 50 marks each on general intelligence, general awareness, English language (basic knowledge) and quantitative aptitude (basic arithmetic skill).

There is negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

Candidates who clear Paper-I will be called for Tier II. Tier-II will be a descriptive paper of 100 Marks to be solved in an hour in pen and paper mode.

This exam will evaluate the writing skills of the candidates. It will comprise writing an essay of 200-250 words and letter or application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33%.

The performance of a candidate in the Tier II exam will be included in preparing their merit. The paper will have to be written either in Hindi or English.

Tier-III exam

Tier-III would be the skill or typing test of qualifying nature.

The final merit of the successful candidates will be determined on the basis of the total score obtained by them in Tier-I and Tier-II.

Note: Visit the official website of SSC for latest news and updates.