SSC CHSL Tier II: Know date and details about scheme of exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-II exam 2016 between 10am and 11am on July 9, 2017. A notification regarding the date of the exam has been released on SSC’s official website.

The commission had released the results of CHSL Tier I examination on June 1. The Tier I exam was held from January 7 to February 8, 2017 in the computer based mode for recruitment of postal assistants/sorting assistants, data entry operators, lower divisional clerks and court clerk at various centres all over the country. A total of 30,57,993 candidates appeared in the examination. The commission had released the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates on its official website on June 9, 2017.

Candidates who qualified in the Tier I exam are eligible to sit in the Tier II examination.

Details about SSC CHSL Tier II exam:

The CHSL Tier II examination will be of descriptive nature carrying 100 marks in ‘pen and paper’ mode. This examination will be of one-hour duration and will assess the writing skills of the candidates.

Aspirants will be asked to write an essay of 200-250 words and letter/application of around 150-200 words. They will be required to score a minimum of 33% marks to clear this paper. They can attempt this paper in either Hindi or English.

The Tier-III of the examination will continue to be the skill test/typing test, which would be of a qualifying nature.

The final merit of the successful candidates will be determined on the basis of total score obtained by them in Tier-I and Tier-II.

Note: For latest updates on the examination visit SSC’s official website regularly.