SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015 final results declared, check them here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday declared the final results of Constable GD (CAPFs) Examination 2015 on its official website.

The commission has declared two merit lists of the finally selected 51,678 male and 5,336 female candidates for appointment to the post of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF & Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The results have been declared on the basis of the written examination and the detailed medical examination of the candidates.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to the official website of SSC

2) Click on link for ‘Constables(GD) in CAPFS, NIA&SSF and Rifleman(Gd) in Assam Rifles Exam, 2015-List of female and male candidates Included In Merit List’

3) Click on the link for results of male candidates or female candidates as desired

4) A pdf page containing list of names of successful candidates with their roll numbers will appear

5) Take a printout and save on the computer

Read more

The merit lists are provisional and subject to the candidate’s fulfilling all the eligibility conditions prescribed in the notice of the examination and also subject to, among other things thorough verification by the CRPF of their identity with reference to their photographs, signatures, handwritings, etc. on the application forms, admission certificates etc.

The commission has also issued a write-up about the results for the candidates.

Note: Visit SSC’s official website for latest updates.