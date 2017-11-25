SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam: Admit card/call letter released for some regions

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of some regions for examination to recruit temporary constables (executive) - male and female in Delhi police. The admit card has been released for candidates of Eastern region, North Eastern region and Central region. The admit card of the remaining regions is expected to be released soon.

Candidates can download the released admit card for the examination from SSC’s official website. Click on the link for admit card on the top navigation bar of the home page. Click on the link for the region from which you have applied. This will take you to the regional websites of SSC from where you can download your admit card. Key in the required details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and keep the admit card safely.

Click on the links given below to go to the login page of the regional websites for downloading the admit card:

Eastern region: Admit card

North Eastern region: Admit card

Central region: Admit card

The examination will be held from December 5 to December 8, 2017.