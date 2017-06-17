 SSC JE 2017 Paper 2 exam date released | education$career | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 17, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

SSC JE 2017 Paper 2 exam date released

A notification regarding the JE, 2016 paper 2 exam date has been issued on the SSC’s website.

education Updated: Jun 17, 2017 14:53 IST
Nilesh Mathur
SSC
A notification regarding the JE, 2016 paper 2 exam date has been issued on the SSC’s website. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) paper 2 examination 2016 from 10am to 12 noon on July 30, 2017. A notification regarding the JE, 2016 paper 2 exam date has been issued on the commission’s website.

Candidates who have cleared the computer-based examination (Paper-I) can appear in the conventional type or written examination (Paper-II).

The commission had declared the results of JE Tier 1 examination on June 5. A total of 3,39,370 candidates appeared in the Tier 1 exam - 1,33,983 for civil, 90,321 for electrical and 1,15,075 for mechanical JE posts.

The commission has shortlisted 5,892 candidates for the Tier-II exams (descriptive paper) for civil engineering posts and 2,440 candidates for electrical/mechanical engineering posts.

more from education

Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you