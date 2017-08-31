SSC MTS 2017: Practice test for computer based examination released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the practice test of Computer Based Examination (CBE) for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff recruitment examination 2016. The Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2016 (Paper 1) will be held from September 16 to October 26, 2017.

Steps to take the practice test for MTS exam 2017:

1) Visit the official website of SSC

2) Click on the link ‘Practice Test for Computer Based Examination for Multi-Tasking Staff(NT),2016’

3) Click on the link for ‘Start the exam’ to go to candidate login page

4) Key in your roll number and date of birth in DDMMYYYY format

5) Click on submit to take the test

The commission had in May cancelled the MTS (Non-Technical) examination, 2016 in the OMR based mode.

According to reports, more than 6 million candidates have applied for 8,300 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) posts in the country advertised by the SSC. The examination is held to select junior staff in central government departments.