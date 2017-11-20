SSC MTS answer key 2017 released, check and raise objections now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday issued the tentative answer key of Paper 1 of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) re-examination, 2016. Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections until 5pm on November 26, 2017 on payment of Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged.

Steps to check the MTS paper 1 exam answer key:

1) Visit SSC’s the official website

2) Click on link for ‘Answer key’ in the top navigation bar of the home page”

3) Click on link for ‘Link for candidates’ response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation’

4) Click on click here to go to the login page

5) Login using their same User ID and Password which were used during the examination

6) Choose the exam date and submit

7) The answer key will be displayed on the screen

8) Take a printout and save it on your computer

9) You can also raise objections using the same module

The commission had in May cancelled the MTS examination, 2016 in the OMR based mode.

According to reports, more than 6 million candidates have applied for 8,300 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) posts in the country advertised by the SSC. The examination is held to select junior staff in central government departments.