SSC MTS re-exam admit card 2017 released for some regions, download now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for candidates of some regions, who are appearing in the Multi Tasking (non-technical) staff (MTS) re-examination 2016 (Paper-I). The admit card has been released for Eastern Region (Kolkata), Western region (Mumbai) and Madhya Pradesh Region.

Candidates can download the admit card for the MTS examination from SSC’s official website. Click on the link for admit card on the top nav bar of the home page. Click on the link for the region for which the admit card has been issued. This will take you to the regional websites of SSC from where you can download your admit card. Key in the required details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and keep the admit card safely.

Or

Click on the links given below to go to the login page of the regional websites for downloading the admit card:

Eastern Region (Kolkata): Admit card

Western region (Mumbai): Admit card

Madhya Pradesh Region: Admit card

The MTS examination 2016 (Paper 1) will be held from September 16 to October 31, 2017.

The commission had in May cancelled the MTS examination, 2016 in the OMR based mode.

SSC recently released the practice test of computer based examination for the MTS recruitment test 2016.

According to reports, more than 6 million candidates have applied for 8,300 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) posts in the country advertised by the SSC. The examination is held to select junior staff in central government departments.