ANNOUNCED: SSC MTS result declared @SSC.nic.in: Know how to check yours

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the result of Paper 1 of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) re-examination 2016 on Monday.

The commission had released the tentative answer keys of the exam in November. Candidates were given time until November 26, 2017, for raising objections.

Steps to check the MTS paper 1 results:

1) Visit SSC’s official website at www.ssc.nic.in

2) Click on link for ‘MTS result’ in latest news section of the homepage

3) A new page containing link for write up and result lists will open

4) Click on links for results and it will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and save it

The commission cancelled the MTS examination 2016 in the OMR based mode in May last year.

Large number of candidates have applied for 8,300 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) posts in the country as advertised by the SSC.

The examination is held to select junior staff in central government departments.