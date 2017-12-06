SSC Scientific Assistant answer key 2017 released, raise objections now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the tentative answer key of exam to recruit Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department. The examination was held from November 22 to November 25, 2017.

Steps to check the answer key:

1) Visit the official website of SSC

2) Click on the link for “Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department Examination 2017-Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys” in the latest news section

3) Click on the link for candidates response sheet, tentative answer key and submission of representation

4) Click on the link to go to the login page

4)Enter roll number, password and choose exam date

5) Click on submit

6) The answer keys will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the same user id and password which were used during the examination. Candidates can raise objection/s to the answer key/s until 5pm on December 9, 2017 on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer. Any representation received after the due date and time will not be entertained. Instruction has been provided on how to challenge the question/answer key by the commission.