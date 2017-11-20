SSC Scientific Assistant exam 2017 admit card released, download it now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of candidates to appear for exam to recruit Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department Examination 2017 to be held from November 22 to November 25, 2017. The admit card has been released for all the regions now.

Candidates can download the admit card for the scientific assistant exam from SSC’s official website. Click on the link for admit card on the top nav bar of the home page. Click on the link for the region for which the admit card has been issued. This will take you to the regional websites of SSC from where you can download your admit card. Key in the required details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and keep the admit card safely.

Or

Click on the links given below to go to the login page of the regional websites for downloading the admit card:

Northern region: Admit card

Central region: Admit card

North Western region Chandigarh: Admit card

Karnataka Kerala region: Admit card

Southern region: Admit card

North Eastern region: Admit card

Eastern region (Kolkata): Admit card

Western region (Mumbai): Admit card

Madhya Pradesh region: Admit card

Scheme of examination:

The examination would comprise 200 questions carrying 200 marks for two hours duration. The question paper would have two parts, Part - I and Part - II.

Part 1 will be divided into four parts carrying 25 marks each. The four parts are: General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and Comprehension, General Awareness.

Part II will carry 100 marks for 100 questions from Physics, Computer Science and Information Technology, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in both the Parts.

The Commission will prepare the category-wise merit list and hand it over to India Meteorological Department, which would declare the final result.