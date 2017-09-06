SSC SI CPO result 2017 for Paper I declared, check it here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday declared the result of Paper–I examination 2017 for recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF on its official website. The examinations were held from July 1 to July 7, 2017. The commission has released separate list for male and female candidates selected for appearing in Paper 2/PET.

Click here to check the list of shortlisted male candidates.

Click here to check the list of shortlisted female candidates.

Click hereto check the write-up for result.

Those who have cleared Paper I will have to appear in the physical endurance test/medical exam. Only those who clear the PET/PST and found medically fit will be allowed to appear in Paper II.

The Paper II exam is scheduled to be held on December 15, 2017. PET/PST is tentatively scheduled to commence in the month of September. Candidates have been advised to follow the websites of regional offices of the commission regarding issue of admission certificate.

The marks of the candidates will be placed on the commission’s website shortly. Paper II will be of two hours’ duration and carry 200 marks for questions from English language and comprehension. Questions in this paper will test candidate’s understanding and knowledge of English language and will be based on error recognition, filling in the blanks (using verbs, preposition, articles etc), vocabulary, spellings, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms, sentence completion, phrases and idiomatic use of words, comprehension etc.

Questions will be of objective multiple choice type. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The commission will fill 2221 (tentative vacancy) posts through this exam.