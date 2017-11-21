SSC Stenographer exam result 2017 declared, check it here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday declared the result of the Stenographer (Grade C and D) written examination 2017.

Steps to check the result:

1) Visit SSC’s official website

2) Click on link for ‘Stenographers Grade C & D Exam 2017 result’ in latest news section

3) Click here to see list of the candidates qualified in written exam for skill test for the post of stenographers grade ‘c’

4) Click here to see list of the candidates qualified in written exam for skill test for the post of stenographers grade ‘d’

The Computer-based examination was held from September 11 to September 14 at various centres across the country in which 2,24,618 candidates appeared.

A total of 8,469 and 15,004 candidates in order of their roll numbers have been declared provisionally qualified for appearing in skill tests for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Stenographer Grade ‘D’, respectively, subject to their fulfilling all eligibility conditions.

The commission has also released a write-up about the result which can be seen by clicking here.

Note: Visit the official SSC website for latest news and updates.