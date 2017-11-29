SSC Stenographer exam 2017: Marks of candidates released, check it now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the marks of those who appeared in the Stenographer (Grade C and D) written examination 2017.

The Computer-based examination was held from September 11 to September 14 at various centres across the country in which 2,24,618 candidates appeared.

The commission declared the result of the Stenographer (Grade C and D) written examination on November 21.

Steps to check the marks:

1) Visit the official website of SSC

2) Click on the link for Stenographer (Grade C and D) marks of candidates in written exam

3) Click on click here on the new page that opens

4) A pdf page containing the marks of candidates will be displayed with their roll number and name

The commission has also issued the marks of those candidates who have failed to clear the exam.

Note: Visit official website of SSC for latest news and updates.