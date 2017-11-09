SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam 2017 result on November 24

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) said on Thursday it will release the result of the Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2017 on November 24.

The commission earlier announced November 10 as the tentative date for the declaration of the result of the exam held from September 11 to September 14.

It also said that the skill test result of the Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2016 will be declared on November 12 in place of November 13, which was the tentative date for declaration of result.

Steps to check the result:

1) Visit SSC’s official website

2) Click on link for ‘Stenographers Grade C & D Exam 2017 result’ in latest news section

3) A PDF page with list of candidates who have cleared exam will open

The SSC released the candidates’ response sheet and tentative answer keys of the exam last month.