Super 30 expands reach, to include Class 10 pass-outs too

Super 30 founder and mathematician Anand Kumar announced here on Monday that from this year, he would admit 60 poor meritorious students and help them enter Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

During an outreach programme, Chai pe Charcha, at the city’s popular Sharma tea stall, he said there would be two separate batches of Class 10 pass outs and those appearing for Class 12 in 2019.

“In view of the growing demand, Super 30, has decided to increase its reach. This year, admissions will not be confined to poor students alone but will also be open to students from lower middle class families,” he said.

There is, however, no plan to change the brand name: Super 30.

“We will organise the test for Class 10 pass-outs and Class 12 students who will take the board exams in 2018 and prepare for JEE. The short listed students will be provided free coaching and food,” he said.

In Lucknow, the tests will be held on June 24 at Rani Laxmibai Memorial Senior Secondary School, sector 14, Indira Nagar. The application form will be available from June 20. The duration of the test will be of one hour. There will be 10 questions each from physics, chemistry and mathematics.

After Lucknow, there will be similar tests in Varanasi and Kanpur. Super 30 will be open to students from other states too and as tests will be held in Jharkhand and Odisha as well.

A number of poor students assembled on the open lawn adjacent to the tea stall to see and know more about the Patna-based coaching institute founder who has been providing free-of-cost IIT coaching to underprivileged students for 15 years.

“Out of 450 poor students whom I trained, 396 cracked IIT-JEE in the past 15 years. Now I want more poor students to get into IITs because there is no dearth of talent in poor families,” he told HT.

Kumar has already planned how he would meet the additional expenditure after admitting 60 poor students. He will conduct online tutorials in mathematics at a nominal price. “Even if one lakh students subscribe to my online tutorials, I will have sufficient money to look after the poor students ,” he said.

Kumar has drawn inspiration from his own struggle, as poverty prevented him from going to Cambridge University for higher studies.

At Super 30, the day starts at 6:30 am and classes are held from 7:30 am to 12 noon, when there is a lunch break. After two hours of rest, the students get back to studies at 2 pm and continue till 6pm. This is followed by a tea break and from 7pm onward, it is time for self studies, which most of them carry on till 1 am. They are served dinner around 9 pm.

“What is best about the coaching is that the students belong to a homogenous background and understand each other very well. They help each other in studies as well,” Kumar said.

He said after selection, most of them stayed in touch and even came back to conduct sessions and motivate others before the final exams. Many stayed for days together to help the students with their studies.