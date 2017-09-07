Super 30 founder on KBC hotseat with Amitabh Bachchan on Friday

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar will play the role of a student before Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season nine, to be telecast on Sony TV at 9 pm on Friday.

The recording of the episode was completed a few days ago. Anand was invited as a special guest and he ended up winning Rs 25 lakh on the hot seat. He answered seven questions, and was assisted a couple of times by IIT student Anup Kumar in the audience gallery.

Anand was invited for the show as a special guest from Bihar in view of his contribution to education, especially for the poor. Over 400 students – mostly from the underprivileged sections - from Super 30 have so far reached IIT in the last 15 years. Super 30 provides them free residential mentoring for nearly a year.

In the course of the question-answer session, Amitabh Bachchan discussed various issues with Anand, including his meeting with the math wizard during his trip to Patna for the promotion of Prakash Jha’s ‘Aarakshan’. As the movie revolved around education, Anand shared teaching tips with Bachchan through simulated classes in a Mumbai studio.

Anand said it was a privilege to be on the hotseat with the Bollywood icon of the century, and he would cherish every moment spent there. “Taking questions on general knowledge from Bachchanji was a different experience. It is through his sheer greatness that he makes the candidate feel totally comfortable. I learnt a lot from him,” he added.