Tamil Nadu NEET counselling 2017-18: Provisional merit list released, download call letter now

The selection committee, directorate of medical education, Tamil Nadu has released the provisional merit list for admission in MBBS/BDS courses in government and self financing colleges in the state on the basis of NEET. The list has been released after the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to start counselling for admissions for MBBS and BDS seats in the state based on the NEET merit list and complete the process by September 4.

Candidates can download the call letters for counseling from websites: www.tnhealth.org/www.tnmedicalselection.org or click here to go to the login page of official website.

The committee has also issued tentative counselling schedule and informed the students that after the second round of counselling for All India Quota seats, those who take admission will not be allowed to vacate the seats. Candidates have been asked to read the instructions given in call letter carefully.

Some other important points to remember:

1) Candidates selected under Special Category (Ex-Servicemen, Eminent Sports persons, Orthopaedically Physically Disabled) in 1st Phase of counselling are not eligible for Re-allotment.

2) If a candidate is absent for the first phase of counselling, he/she cannot attend the subsequent phase.

3) Apart from processing fee of Rs 500 for counselling, candidates need to give a demand draft towards tuition fee after the allotment is confirmed.

4) The tuition fee of Rs 25,000 paid by candidates allotted under government quota of self financing MBBS who do not join the course will not be refunded.

Note: Candidates should view the websites for daily vacancy position. Mobile phones and other communication devices are not allowed in the counseling hall. Tentative vacancy position will be displayed on the official website: www.tnhealth.org/www.tnmedicalselection.org