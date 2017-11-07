Tamil Nadu TRB Polytechnic result 2017 declared, check it here

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) on Tuesday declared the result of written examination for direct recruitment of 1,058 lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges in the state. The examination was held on September 16, 2017.

Steps to check the result:

1) Visit the official website of TN TRB

2) Click on the link “Direct Recruitment of Lecturers in Govt Polytechnic Colleges - for the year 2017 - 18 - Please click here for Final Key answers and Individual Candidate Qurey and C.V List”

3) Click on next at the bottom of the new page that opens

4) Click on the link “Click here for Individual Candidate Query”

5) Key in your roll number and click on result

6) Result will be displayed on the screen

A total of 1,70,366 candidates applied for the examination and 1,33,567 appeared. The tentative answers key was published on October 6, 2017and candidates were given time to submit their representations until 5.30pm on October 12.

The marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination has been released on individual query. The revised final key answers has also been published.

The list of candidates called for Certificate Verification in the ratio 1:2 has also published, reserving 4% of posts for persons with Disability.

The board will conduct certificate verification from November 23 to November 25. Certificate verification venue and individual call letter will be uploaded in the TRB website soon.